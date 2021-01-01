360 Degree Protective Water Resistant Laptop Shoulder Messenger Sleeve Case Bag 11 inch135 inch White Marble

Best Quality Guranteed. 360 super shockproof design: High rebound EVA bubble around the bag protect you laptop from any angle's drop Water Resistant canvas can effectively prevent your device from water and rain. Soft and fluffy interior avoid your laptop from scratching Dimensions:14.37 x 10 x 2.36 inches (L x W x H),COMPATIBLE WITH: MacBook Air 13 MacBook Pro Retina 13 iPad Pro 12.9 inch Microsoft Surface Book 13.5 inch and other brands 13 inch-13.3 inch laptop Both front side and back side have an big extra pocket can hold book, a4 file folder, mouse, cables, power, chargers, mobile phone and so on A luggage strap allows bag fit on luggage, you can carrying it easily with your luggage.