Silkroad Exclusive 36-in White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara White Natural Marble Top | V0290WW36R
Overall dimensions (inch): 36w x 22d x 36h. Modern bathroom single sink vanity cabinet. Comes with Carrara White Marble countertop. Comes with white ceramic undermount sink. Natural stone, solid wood structure and TSCA title VI certified panels. Pre-drilled for 8-in widespread faucet. Drain and faucet are not included. Cabinet comes with distressed finish.