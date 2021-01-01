36 Piece Superhero Parade Car Decoration Kit

Can't celebrate the birthday boy in person? No problem with our superhero birthday parade car decorations kit. Decorate your vehicle with the included banner, danglers, balloons, and streamers, and then parade by his home to celebrate his special day in a unique way. Don't forget to honk and blast some favorite music! The banner features "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" in bold comic book style, while the danglers feature superhero insignia and comic book expressions like "boom," "pow," and "woosh." Grab yours today and make his day special!