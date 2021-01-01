84.36 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-84.36-RND-XEN-24-108)

The 84.36 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci creates a landscape of illumination that is composed of individual, handmade glass spheres from designer and sculptor Omer Arbel. Believing that we need visual and tactile ways to interact with our environment, this random configuration clusters and scatters through space with these beautiful elements. Made when white glass within a fine copper mesh is submerged in clear hot glass and shaped with air, each pendant captures the delicate and pillowing effect of the white glass pushing through its metal surroundings. The molten glass crinkles and folds the copper mesh while the outer sphere magnifies the varying shapes within, encapsulating each sculptural piece with its own undulating surface. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Copper