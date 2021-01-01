14.36 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: Glossy - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-14-36-R-CL-LED-IN-WP-24-108)

The 14.36 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci is comprised of 36 cast glass sphere pendants connected with braided steel coaxial cables to a rectangular white powder coated canopy. Each individual pendant is an articulated, seamed, cast glass sphere with a frosted cylindrical void. The 14.36 Multi-Light Pendant can be easily tiled with other 14.36 Multi-Light Pendant to create the illusion of a single massive chandelier. It features dimmable capabilities with an electronic low voltage dimmer. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Glossy. Finish: Clear