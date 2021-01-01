36 - Light Unique / Statement Geometric Chandelier

The bold, eye-catching Cyclone simulates whirling winds of energy and gyration with twisting steel that is accentuated with 36 delicately placed beacons to help you weather the storm. The winding mass of steel surrounds a sturdy post, all featured in our Pewter finish. Make an impressive design statement that will wow guests in lobbies, conference rooms, entryways and other residential and commercial spaces. The fixture is handcrafted by master artisans in our Upstate New York manufacturing facility.