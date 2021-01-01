LG 36 Inch 36" French Door Refrigerator LRMVS2806D

36" French Door Smart Refrigerator with 27.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity, InstaView Door-in-Door, Craft Ice™, Double Freezer Drawers, Tall Ice/Water Dispenser, Door Cooling+, Wi-Fi, Smart Diagnosis™, Pharmaceutical Water Filter, and ENERGY STAR® Qualified: PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel. Spacious fresh food and freezer capacity can handle all of your food storage needs. InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next-level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee. Delivers blasts of cool air that reach all areas of the refrigerator to keep produce fresh. NSF certified water filter takes out contaminants and pharmaceutical components. Designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Designed to maintain superior conditions within the refrigerator. LG Proactive Customer Care works with the LG ThinQ app to send you installation reports, usage details and alerts about potential issues before they even happen-so you can keep your home running smart. LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues with your appliance, producing a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution. Tall Ice/Water Dispenser. PrintProof Finish. LG ThinQ® App Compatible. IcePlus. LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation. Glide N' Serve™ Drawer. Sabbath Mode. Wi-Fi Enabled. ENERGY STAR® Qualified. Refrigerator: 18.4 cu. ft. Freezer: 9.2 cu. ft. Total Capacity: 27.6 cu. ft. Contour Door: Yes. Hidden Hinges: Yes. Surface: Smooth. Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior: Yes. Handles: Matching Commercial Handles. Color: PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel. Depth with Handles: 36 1/4". Depth without Handles: 33 3/4". Depth without Door: 29 7/8". Depth (Total with Door Open): 48 5/8". Height to Top of Case: 68 1/2". Height to Top of Door Hinge: 69 3/4". Width: 35 3/4". Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle): 44 1/4". Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle): 39 1/4". Door Edge Clearance with Handle: 4 1/2". Door Edge Clearance without Handle: 1 3/8". Installation Clearance: Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2". Weight (Unit/Carton): 313 lbs. / 337 lbs. Carton Dimensions (W x H x D): 38" x 73" x 39". No. of Shelves: 4 Split(3 Fixed + 1 Folding). Folding Shelf: 1. Cantilevered Shelves: Hybrid Cantilevered. Shelf Construction: Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass. Crisper Bins: 2 Humidity Crispers. Glide N' Serve™ Drawer: Yes. Temperature Control Pantry: Yes. Refrigerator Light: Ceiling LED. Handle Type: Bar. No. of Bins: 7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®). Door Bin Construction: 1 Piece (Clear). Door Type: Pull Drawer. Drawers: 2-Tier Organization. DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base: Yes. Drawer Divider: Yes. Freezer Light: LED Lighting. Freezer Handle: Vista. Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes. ThinQ®: Yes. SmartDiagnosis™: Yes. Display Type: Membrane / White LED. Temperature Controls: Electronic/Digital. Door Alarm: Yes. Child Lock: Yes. Auto Closing Door Hinge: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation: Yes. Proactive Customer Care: In Service. Type: Smart Cooling™ System. Compressor Type: Linear Compressor. Smart Cooling™ System: Yes. Door Cooling+: Yes. Multi-Air Flow™ System: Yes. Temperature Sensors: 6. Fresh Air Filter: Yes. Evaporator: 1. Ice & Water Dispenser: Ice & Water Dispenser. Dispenser Type: Integrated Ice & Water Dispenser. Daily Ice Production: 3.5 lb. IcePlus™ Production: 3.8 lb. Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production: 6 / 3. Ice Storage Capacity: 2.5 + 3.6 lb. (27 Ice Balls). Ice System: Slim SpacePlus®. Dual Ice with Craft Ice™: Yes. Dispenser Light: Yes. Water Filter: LT1000P. ENERGY STAR® Qualified: ENERGY STAR®. Energy Consumption (kWh/Year): 760. Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Sealed System (Parts & Labor): 5 Years. Compressor (Parts & Labor): 5 Years. Linear Compressor (Parts Only): 6-10 Years.