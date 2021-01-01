Blomberg 36 Inch 36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator BRFD2230SS

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ion Fresh, Blue Light Technology, Dual Cycle Cooling, Internal Water Dispenser, Ice Maker, Finger Print Resistant, LED Lighting, Digital Display, 22.3 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Sabbath Mode and Energy Star Rated. Works to capture and neutralize airborne bacteria to extend the life of your fruits and vegetables. Illuminate the crisper and keep your food fresher longer. Ensures that no air is transferred between food compartments, keeping your food fresh. Ensures that you will always have fresh, crisp water on hand. Produces up to 11 pounds of of ice per day, ensuring that you always have enough ice. Premium stainless steel doors designed to resist fingerprints and smudges for easy cleaning. LED lighting spotlights foods and beverages making them easy to see. This bright display allows you to easily control the fridge the way you want. Sabbath Mode. Energy Star Rated. Total: 22.3. Energy Star Rated: Yes. Amps: 5A. Volts: 120V. Number of Shelves: 4. Number of Drawers: 3. Refrigerator Light: LED Interior Lighting. Number of Bins: 6. Number of Fixed Bins: 4. Number of Baskets: 1. Number of Drawers: 1. Years on Parts and Labor: 1 Year. Years on Compressor: 1 Year. Overall Width: 35 37/50". Overall Depth: 29 1/100". Height: 69 18/25". Gross Weight: 300. Shipping Weight: 327.