Broan 36-Inch Convertible Under-Cabinet Range Hood, 160 CFM, White

Provides installation flexibility with 4-way convertibility to fit virtually all applicationsSimple to use rocker switches let you adjust the fan speed and the light setting separatelyTwo fan speeds help you tackle a variety of venting jobs160 - 190 CFM blower helps quickly remove smoke and other cooking odors from the airVertical and horizontal exhaust option lets you connect the ductwork to the top or rear of the range hoodRemovable, reusable, dishwasher-safe aluminum mesh filter for easy cleaning and maintenance; supports ductless filtration via non-ducted filter (purchase separately)Uses up to a 75-Watt in incandescent light to brightly illuminate the cooking area (bulb sold separately)Includes a 3-1/4 in. x 10 in. damper/adapter and a 7 in. round adapter for easy installation (7 in. damper sold separately)Enclosed light and fan/filter assemblies, mitered corners and hemmed edges for good looks and easy cleaningOne year limited warranty