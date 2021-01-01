Viking 36 Inch 5 36" Built In Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator VCBB5363ELPG

36" Built-In Bottom Mount Refrigerator with 20.4 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Ice Maker, ProChill™ Temperature Management System, Spillproof Plus™ Shelves, LED Lighting, and Plasmacluster™ Ion Air Purifier: Pacific Grey, Left Hinge. Factory-installed automatic ice maker features a large-capacity ice bucket. Quickly chills food and saves energy. One of the quietest, most technologically advanced compressors available. Maintain even temperatures within one-degree °F to keep food fresher longer. Removes odors and excess humidity. Prevents dust and other airborne particles from clogging the condenser. EXCLUSIVE Plasmacluster™ Ion Air Purifier uses advanced ion technology to eliminate airborne bacteria, mold, and odors to enhance food preservation. Functions at 100% capacity and never degrades, never needs replacing, and no maintenance is ever required. New Spillproof Plus™ Shelves with Nano technology create an invisible barrier to contain spills. Make cleanup easy and maximize usable space. Provide industry-leading durability. All items are in clear view with bright energy-efficient LED lighting from top and sidewalls. The ramp on theater lighting provides better visibility. Provide enduring performance to securely store heavy items. Equipped with adjustable humidity control, the Adjustable Humidity Zone™ Drawer(s) can be set on the high setting for leafy greens or the low setting for fruits and vegetables with skins. With NEW soft-close slides. NEW Two deli drawers with soft-close slides. NEW Additional space for large pizza box storage. Two in-the-door dairy compartments with covers. Four Patented (three are adjustable) aluminum door bins securely store heavy items. Adjustable door stops - 90,110 and 120 degrees. Full-extension main freezer compartment pulls out like a drawer for easy access to bulky frozen foods. Opens quietly and easily, with ball-bearing rollers which glide on a steel track. Positive self-closing feature ensures a good seal. Upper freezer basket slides independently of main freezer compartment; ideal for fragile or frequently used items. Adaptive defrost controls the timing of the defrost periods, instead of an electromechanical defrost timer. Extends to 96 hours - improves food storage because the unit defrosts less often. Door alarm sounds and glows to warn that fresh food door and/or freezer drawer have been ajar for three minutes and that the temperature has risen above the normal operating range. Refrigerator: 15.3 Cu. Ft. Freezer: 5.1 Cu. Ft. Total: 20.4 Cu. Ft. Type: Built-In. Style: Bottom Freezer. Type of Shelves: Glass. Defrost Type: Adaptive. Ice Maker: Automatic. Sabbath Mode: Yes. LED Lighting: Yes. Freezer Location: Bottom. Spillproof Plus Shelf with Nano Technology: 1. Spillproof Shelves: 2. Adjustable Shelves: Yes. Dairy Compartments: 2. Adjustable Door Bins: 3. Non-Adjustable Door Bin: 1 (Patented). Wire Freezer Basket: 2. Ice Bucket: 1. Adjustable Humidity Zone™ Drawers: 2. Deli Drawer: 2. Large Pizza Box Storage: Yes. Volts: 115 V. Amps: 15 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Connection: 3-wire cord with a grounded 3-prong plug attached to the product. Maximum Amp Usage: 9.9 A. Overall Width: 36". Overall Height (from bottom): 82-3/4" min. to 84-1/16" max. Overall Depth from Rear: 22-3/16" to the front edge of side trim; 24" to the front of the top grille; 26-1/2" to the front of handle endcap. Cutout Width: 35-5/8" min. to 35-3/4" max. Cutout Height: 82-7/8" min. to 84-1/16" max. Cutout Depth: 24" minimum. Inlet Water Requirements: 1/4" copper tubing inlet waterline; minimum 20 psi; maximum 120 psi. Approximate Shipping Weight: 565 lbs. 2-Year Full: Complete product. 6-Year Full: Sealed refrigeration system. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 12-Year Limited: Sealed refrigeration system (includes a compressor, condenser, dryer/strainer, evaporator, and connecting tubing).