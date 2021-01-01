Eclisse 36 in. x 96 in. Steel Single Pocket Door Frame System, Galvanized

This is the essential sliding pocket door hardware that brought sliding doors into the 21st century, the only complete pocket door system on the market and is widely used throughout the industry for both new build and refurbishments. The Eclisse frame kit is quick and easy to install and supplied as a kit to create the pocket, which can be fully fitted in under 60 minutes by a skilled installer​. Our track and hardware can hold a door up to 220 lbs and you're not limited to using a specific door design. If you have a design in mind, use any door design you like including 1-3/8 in., 1-3/4 in. wood, 1 in. aluminum, or 3/8 in. frameless glass. The Eclisse frame kit comes with a 12 year warranty, a galvanized steel frame and a patented removable track system (you never have to break dry wall again). All of this along with add-on accessories such as a self closing system and soft closers (both sold separately) put Eclisse Pocket Door Systems above everything else on the market. ​​.