From krosswood doors
Krosswood Doors 36 in. x 96 in. Rustic Knotty Alder Full-Lite Clear Low-E Unfinished Wood Right-Hand Inswing Exterior Prehung Front Door
Advertisement
Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryway into your life. Experience the beauty and warmth of wood with the Krosswood 30 in. x 80 in. Knotty Alder Full Lite with Low-E IG Solid Wood Core Right-Hand Single Prehung Exterior Door. Door comes as a prehung ready for your opening and is easily stained with minimal prep time. Color: Unfinished.