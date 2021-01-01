From jeld-wen
JELD-WEN 36 in. x 96 in. MODA Primed PMT1066 Solid Core Wood Interior Door Slab w/Translucent Glass
JELD-WEN MODA doors are European-inspired with a design so minimalistic they integrate in any setting; yet they are so striking they stand apart from the crowd. The clean lines of these unique doors help to make a statement that is both contemporary and timeless. The translucent glass panel door allows you to open up rooms and hallways and let's more light flow through your home. Color: Primed.