CALHOME 36 in. x 84 in. X-Panel Solid Core Knotty Pine Interior Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit, Unfinished

This X-Panel Solid Core Knotty Pine Interior Barn Door Slab with hardware kit has been specially designed to transform any doorway to a stylish transition between spaces. The simple construction and X design have been used on barn doors for decades. The rustic steel hardware and the beautiful knotty pine barn door are the intersections of style and functionally. This design will provide a stunning focal point for any space. The knots in the wood also add to the uniqueness and rustic character of the doors. This easy to assemble door takes minutes to put together and the interchangeable planks allow you to create a unique, one of a kind door. Color: Unfinished.