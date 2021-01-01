MMI Door 36 in. x 84 in. Primed Composite K-Plank Barn Door with Matte Black Hardware Kit

MMI Door Interior Doors are an intricate part of home design. Our Stile and Rail Doors are handcrafted using vertical stiles and horizontal rails. The Finished opening width is suggested to be 4 in. smaller than the door width provided. This allows 2 in. door overlap per side. The suggested Finished Opening Height can vary depending on thickness of existing trim and can not exceed 82-1/4 in., please see the Installation Instructions provided under Info and Guides for guidance. Our single barn door unit comes with 78-3/4 in. Track, 78-1/4 in. mounting board and Door Slab. Assembly Required and handle sets not included. Color: Primed.