MMI Door Interior French Barn Doors come with tempered glass for extra strength and safety. Each individual pane of glass contains a 1 in. stamp etched into the glass. The Finished opening width is suggested to be 4 in. smaller than the door width provided. This allows 2 in. door overlap per side. The suggested Finished Opening Height can vary depending on thickness of existing trim and can not exceed 78-1/4 in., please see the Installation Instructions for guidance. Our single barn door unit comes with 78-3/4 in. Track, 78-1/4 in. mounting board and Door Slab. Assembly Required and handle sets not included. All of our interior barn doors come with a limited 5 year warranty if properly installed, finished, cared for and maintained. Giving you peace of mind when purchasing, and confidence once it’s installed, knowing the timeless beauty of your MMI Door Interior Door will last. MMI DOOR 36-in x 84-in Primed Clear Glass Primed Hardboard Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) in Off-White | ZL356256