WELLHOME 36 in x 84 in K Series DIY Dark Grey Finished Knotty Pine Wood Barn Door Slab, Dark gray
wellhome DIY Slid Knotty Pine Barn Door and Hardware combo is designed to transform your doorway into a side-sliding entry. This is a popular new way to bring innovation into the home and close off the bedroom and side room in a stunningly unique way.The fashion design has been perfected to fit with any style of home decor, and perfect for a variety of applications. It is simple and easy to install, smoothly and quietly that works well with any sliding barn doors. Color: Dark gray.