Calhome 36 in. x 84 in. Distressed Z Series Walnut Solid Knotty Pine Wood Interior Sliding Barn Door Slab

The CALHOME 100% knotty pine dark coffee barn style door beautifully upgrades an ordinary doorway into a rustic and elegant transition between rooms. This easy to assemble door kit can be put together in minutes and the interchangeable planks allow you to create a unique sliding door. The 100% knotty pine wood is unfinished and ready to be stained or painted to desired finish. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, office, dining rooms and many more settings. Finished door measures at 84 in. tall, 36 in. wide and a top and bottom depth of 1.5 in.