Dogberry Collections 36 in. x 84 in. Craftsman White Alder Wood Interior Sliding Barn Door Slab with Hardware Kit

All Dogberry doors are engineered from solid wood and resemble a stile and rail construction, so you can trust the quality of your door. Each door comes fully assembled and never as a confusing kit. The Craftsman design is a simplistic blend of elegance that will add character to any space. It can be used as a room divider, window covering, closet or pantry doors or a decorative wall accent. With any of our doors, rest assured that you will have an attention-grabbing show piece for years to come. Color: White.