CALHOME 36 in. x 80 in. Olive Green Stained Composite MDF 3 Panel Interior Door Slab For Pocket Door

A pocket door is a door that you can hide when you don't need it. It slides inside the wall and disappears when open. A pocket door differs from other sliding doors or barn doors, which remain visible all the time. Pocket doors work well in spaces where clearance is a concern. If you have a narrow hallway that doesn't allow for a standard door to swing open without hitting another wall or furniture, a pocket door would be a perfect solution. Pocket doors are ideal for master suites, kitchen pantries, laundry rooms, powder rooms or closets. They are also ideal for open floorplans that you might want to occasionally close off. CALHOME painted pre-finished doors are made of high quality MDF, a composite material milled in a one-piece frame to withstand changes in heat and humidity better than solid wood. Each door is carefully crafted to ensure quality over time. These doors are designed for use with pocket frame system. Color: Olive Green.