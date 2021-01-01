Classical, minimalist adding security and acoustic insulation due to the 1-3/4 inches thick solid wood door. This is the Eight Doors 1 panel. The traditional door with great finishing is indicated for internal use in residences, no interfering in the ambient decoration. Square and simple lines allow the use in varied ambiance. Produced in engineered solid pine timber with sturdy construction and 1-3/4-in thick. Easy cleaning due to the excellent finishing. A traditional door with high quality and safety. One panel door composes any architectural project.?It comes with 3 coats of white primer, so you can add the finishing of your choice and it will look great, adding protection to the wood to resist for the years to come. This door is meant for internal use and has trimming allowance of 1/4-in on each side and 1-in on the top and bottom, please note that trimming will damage any finish or the primer, and any edge that was trimmed must be sealed or painted to prevent moisture from entering the wood. EightDoors 36-in x 80-in White Primed 1-Panel Square | 70188014803645