Stanley Doors 36 in. x 80 in. Victoria Right-Hand 3/4 Lite Zinc Finished Fiberglass Oak Woodgrain Prehung Front Door, Prefinished White/Zinc Caming

Stanley's Fiberglass Woodgrain Entry Doors provide your entrance with the elegance of a high-end wood door and the durability and value of fiberglass. In addition to the beauty of our fiberglass doors, they are built solid to the core. A polyurethane core provides a high insulation value and will help you save on energy costs. You could rest assured that once installed, these doors are simple to maintain and are also backed by Stanley's limited lifetime warranty. Stanley Doors is dedicated to manufacturing the highest value products for our customers. We continue to develop and innovate in order to bring you products that will serve you for many years. Color: Prefinished White/Zinc Caming.