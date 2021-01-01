From stanley doors

Stanley Doors 36 in. x 80 in. Traditional Zinc 2 Lite 2-Panel Prefinished White Right-Hand Inswing Steel Prehung Front Door, White/Zinc Glass Caming Finish

$718.82
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Stanley Doors helps you create an entrance that is an extension of your unique personality. Our products offer lasting, elegant entryways with an emphasis on style, security and, energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR certified and double bored the door can accept a lock and deadbolt of your choice. This Traditional collection has a classic design that pairs a central floral element with an intricate window perimeter treatment. The result is a versatile glass lite that brings unparalleled style to any application. In addition to the beauty of our doors, you could be sure that once installed, they are simple to maintain and care for and are backed by Stanley's limited lifetime warranty to boot. Color: White/Zinc Glass Caming Finish.

