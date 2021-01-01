MMI DOOR Majestic Steel Front Door unit comes with a our MSystem 2-warranty on both the Door Component and the Base Prehung System and a 10 year glass lite. All of our Majestic Steel doors are galvanized to resist rust and corrosion, are comprised of 24-Gauge, high quality steel with 22-Gauge steel stiles and rails for additional strength and security. With a one-piece, high density polystyrene core delivering excellent insulation allowing it to meet or exceed current energy code standards. Door size is 36 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 37.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 38 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed finger-jointed frame. MMI DOOR 36-in x 80-in Steel Half Lite Left-Hand Inswing Primed Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Off-White | ZZ00795L