Unique Home Designs 36 in. x 80 in. Solstice White Surface Mount Steel Security Door with Shatter-Resistant Glass and Nickel Hardware

The Solstice security door, a member of the Unique Home Designs premium steel series, features a highly popular sun ray design and offers superior quality, security and flexibility. Unique Home Designs premium steel doors feature a precision-welded, heavy-duty frame and hinges for maximum strength and security, as well as professionally mitered corners for strength and corrosion resistance. This Solstice model is outfitted with a shatter-resistant glass insert for increased weather protection. For mix and match versatility, the easy mount screen panel can be interchanged with a perforated aluminum screen for added security or with an insect screen panel when increased light and ventilation is desired for year-round functionality (additional inserts purchased separately). The stylish antique nickel mortise lockset is included. Color: White.