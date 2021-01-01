MMI Door 36 in. x 80 in. Severe Weather Internal Blinds Left-Hand 1/2-Lite Clear Primed Fiberglass Smooth Prehung Front Door

MMI Door Severe Weather Fiberglass Smooth Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This Severe Weather Fiberglass Smooth front door comes with our MSystem 2-year warranty on the Door Component and the Base Prehung System as well as a 10-year warranty on the Impact Glass lite. All of our severe weather fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our prehung door unit seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. MMI Door Severe Weather Fiberglass Doors meet ASTM E1886 and E1996 test standards. All openings comply with specific design pressure (DP) ratings in accordance to ASTM E330. Door size is 36 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 37.5 in. x 81 in. The suggested rough opening is 38 in. x 81.5 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed white composite frame.