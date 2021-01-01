From masonite
Masonite 36 in. x 80 in. Providence Center Arch Silver Clouds Left Hand Inswing Painted Steel Prehung Front Door with Brickmold
Enjoy the strength of steel and the elegance of decorative glass with the Masonite Providence Center Arch Painted Steel Entry Door with Brickmold. The glass design enhances both the appearance and value of your home without compromising security or privacy. High-definition panels closely replicate the appearance of a high-end wood door with excellent shadow lines for added architectural interest. Masonite colors complement Behr paints color palette to easily coordinate your door with shutters, trim and more. Color: Silver Cloud.