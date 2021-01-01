From american building supply
American Building Supply 36-in x 80-in Primed Louver Primed Pine Wood Left Hand Inswing Single Prehung Interior Door in Off-White | LOE1790522
Advertisement
This white pine louver interior door is a classic style and rail construction offering functionality, beauty and stability. The door comes primed ready to be finished in any color to coordinate with your homes decor. American Building Supply 36-in x 80-in Primed Louver Primed Pine Wood Left Hand Inswing Single Prehung Interior Door in Off-White | LOE1790522