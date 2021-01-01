Belldinni 36 in. x 80 in. Liah Gray Oak Frosted Glass 4 Lite Solid Core Wood Composite Interior Door Slab No Bore

Liah Gray Oak is a a constituent part door. The pre-finished panels are sided horizontally with the inlays of frosted glass, which in combination with sharp angles makes the door a unique designer solution for any modern interior. The stiles and rails of the door are made of solid pine and the middle panels are made of a high quality MDF board coated with an eco-friendly Evo Pro finish. The panels are intermittent with the inlays of 1/4'' thick frosted glass. The door is coated with Gray Oak Evo Pro finish with a decorative pattern on it. It is a safe, durable and eco-friendly material with a number of advantages.