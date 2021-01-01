From jeld-wen
JELD-WEN 36 in. x 80 in. Left-Hand/Inswing 1/2 Lite Ardsley Decorative Glass Denim Fiberglass Prehung Front Door, Denim Stain
Advertisement
JELD-WEN Smooth Fiberglass doors provide the look of traditional painted wood doors with the added benefits of energy efficiency and a no-dent, low-maintenance surface. It has prominent definition in the panel details of the door that can dramatically enhance your entryway. They are engineered to not warp, rot or split, making them an economical option that's as durable as they are attractive. Color: Denim Stain.