Builders Choice 36 in. x 80 in. Left-Hand 5 Lite Rain Glass Unfinished Fiberglass Raw Prehung Front Door with Brickmould

This unfinished Builder’s Choice premium door system is designed with industry leading fiberglass to complement your everyday living. It offers you a bold architecturally designed entryway that enhances modern to retro style homes. This blank canvas offers you the ability to finish in the color of your choosing. Delivering many years of durable quality, you can rely on day in and day out. Fiberglass doors resist denting, rotting, rusting, cracking and warping. This Builder's Choice fiberglass door system will provide your home with the security and energy savings you have come to expect from an industry leader. Attractive rain glass inserts encourage natural light while also providing the privacy that you desire.