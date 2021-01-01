MMI Door 36 in. x 80 in. Impressions Right Hand Inswing Full Lite Decorative Glass Painted Fiberglass Smooth Prehung Front Door, Naval

MMI Door Fiberglass Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This fiberglass smooth front door unit comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the door component and the prehung MSystem, a 10-year glass lite warranty, and a 10-year warranty on the painted finish of the pre-hung door component. All of our fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our prehung door unit (called the MSystem) seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. Common door size is 36 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 37.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 38 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed composite frame. Color: Naval.