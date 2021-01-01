MMI Door 36 in. x 80 in. Impressions Left-Hand Inswing Full Lite Decorative Classic Primed Fiberglass Smooth Prehung Front Door

MMI Door Fiberglass Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This fiberglass smooth front door unit comes with our MSystem 2-year Warranty on the Door Component and the Base Prehung System as well as a 10-year warranty on the Glass Lite. All of our fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our prehung door unit (called the MSystem) seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. Door size is 36 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 37.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 38 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed composite frame.