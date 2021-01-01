JELD-WEN® Design-Pro™ mahogany woodgrain fiberglass entry doors offer an unbeatable combination of beauty, security, energy efficiency and lasting protection. Stained mahogany woodgrain textured premium fiberglass offers the same rich beauty and substantial weight of a wood door. Fiberglass doors will not dent, warp or rot and resist water and insect damage; this durable wood alternative comes without the maintenance and wear worries of wood. Every fiberglass door is filled with a fully insulated core to provide a protective barrier from heat and cold and exceptional insulation from outside noise. A discreet weather strip that lines the area where the door meets the door frame and a leak-resistant door sweep on the bottom of the door help prevent moisture and drafts from entering into your home. A hidden reinforced steel plate in the door frame and the premium Multi-point locking system which features an anti-saw center deadbolt, plus upper and lower deadlock latches work together to increase resistance against forced entry. Door frame is stained to match the door and is constructed of AuraLast® wood that is guaranteed to protect against wood rot for as long as you own and occupy your home. Unit includes the Marino oil-rubbed bronze locking handle set, matching hinges and sill, and includes a sill pan for installation. Lifetime Limited Warranty for peace of mind. JELD-WEN 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass No Glass Right-Hand Inswing Wineberry Stained Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core in Red | LOWOLJW205800044