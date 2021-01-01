See the beauty in fiberglass with deep embossed panels and a smooth paintable surface; an iconic American-style door, the traditional design complements a variety of home styles. Fiberglass doors are low-maintenance and high-performance; unlike wood or steel doors, durable fiberglass is resistant to cracking, warping, splitting and denting. A Therma-Tru Benchmark door is a complete door system including all necessary components; jambs, mouldings, weatherstrip, sill and hinges in complementing finish colors, all engineered to help ensure a precision fit for years of trouble-free performance. Door system is energy star® certified with a polyurethane foam core - delivering exceptional energy efficiency. Security strike plate and 22.5-in solid wood lock block improves resistance against forced entry. Draft and moisture-resistant, with an adjustable sill and foam-filled compression weatherstrip that remains flexible and helps seal the entryway against moisture and air infiltration. Therma-Tru Benchmark fiberglass provides peace of mind with a lifetime limited warranty. Ready-to-install door with frame. Therma-Tru Benchmark Doors 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Left-Hand Outswing Ready To Paint Unfinished Prehung Single Front Door in White | BMTT625947