Classic-Craft Rustic premium fiberglass entryways feature casually elegant wood graining that complements American southwest-inspired homes. The aesthetics of wood and the performance of fiberglass in a textured, stained door. Therma-Tru fiberglass door systems are backed by a comprehensive lifetime limited warranty and a finish warranty of 10 years. PrismaGuard stains offer a high-quality, durable finish that complements the wood grain and deep embossments of Therma-Tru Doors, enhancing the look of real wood. This Rustic Collection door is artistically authentic, with high definition embossing and a soft arch. Exceptional energy efficiency is achieved through strong seals against air and moisture, and a solid polyurethane foam core. Our fiberglass doors won’t warp or rot like wood, or dent or rust like steel. A PrismaGuard finish in New Earth is high-end and low-maintenance, protecting your door from everyday wear and tear. With heavy-duty construction and thick fiberglass, this door delivers beauty and strength. Therma-Tru 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Left-Hand Outswing New Earth Stained Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Brown | CCR205-LOB-NE