The look of painted wood, with added benefits of energy efficiency and durability. Unfinished door frame (jamb) and brickmould (trim), ready to paint or stain, are made with AuraLast® wood, which protects against water damage. Decorative glass lets you express your style while maintaining the privacy you want. Innovative BASF Neopor® core provides exceptional, stable long-term thermal insulation performance. Single paint color is applied to sides and edges of the door. Double bore hole is predrilled for easier lock installation (lock sold separately). From the outside, door opens into the home with hinges on the left. Built to perform in any climate – hot or cold, wet or dry – with less maintenance than a wood door. Limited Lifetime Warranty. JELD-WEN 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Full Lite Left-Hand Inswing Roma Red Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould Insulating Core ENERGY STAR