Instantly brighten any space with the Masonite Vista Grande. Engineered to last a lifetime, these high-performance smooth surface doors offer a wider viewing area and cleaner appearance over traditional glass inserts. Designed with an energy saving polyurethane door core, the maintenance-free proprietary fiberglass construction provides maximum protection and durability. Masonite 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Full Lite Left-Hand Inswing Bisque Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Brown | 1524391