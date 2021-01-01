Stanley Doors 36 in. x 80 in. Diamanti Zinc 1/2 Lite 1-Panel Painted White Right-Hand Inswing Steel Prehung Front Door, Prefinished White/Zinc Glass Caming

Stanley Doors helps you create an entrance that is an extension of your unique personality. Our products offer lasting, elegant entryways with an emphasis on style, security and, energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR certified and double bored the door can accept a lock and deadbolt of your choice. Our Diamanti Classic Glass collection features modern decorative details that combine to create an engaging and unique entrance. In addition to the beauty of our doors, you could be sure that once installed, they are simple to maintain and care for and are backed by Stanley's limited lifetime warranty to boot. Color: Prefinished White/Zinc Glass Caming.