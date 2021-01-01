JELD-WEN 36 in. x 80 in. Craftsman Milk Chocolate Stain Solid Core Molded Composite MDF Interior Door Slab

JELD-WEN Woodview stained Molded Composite interior doors provide the beauty of wood at an affordable price. Their smooth surfaces offer a modern, crisp look. The beauty of a molded door lies in the ability to make it your own and personalize your living space. You can easily transform any room in your house simply by changing the door - maximizing value and creativity. Our doors are constructed with strong, eco-friendly wood fibers to ease our environmental impact. Color: Milk Chocolate.