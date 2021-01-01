Masonite 36 in. x 80 in. Cheyenne 2-Panel Right-Hand Inswing Painted Smooth Fiberglass Prehung Front Exterior Door No Brickmold, Golden Haystack

Bring the beautiful look of smooth wood and the performance of fiberglass to your home with the Masonite Cheyenne 2-Panel Painted Smooth Fiberglass Entry Door with No Brickmold. Engineered to last a lifetime, these high-performance smooth surface doors feature high-definition profiles for added architectural interest. Masonite colors complement Behr paints color palette to easily coordinate your door with shutters, trim and more. Designed with an energy saving polyurethane door core, the maintenance-free proprietary fiberglass construction provides maximum protection and durability engineered not to rust or dent. Color: Golden Haystack.