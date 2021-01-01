From custom door and mirror
Custom Door and Mirror 36 in. x 80 in. Aluminum Framed Mirror Interior Closet Sliding Door with White Trim
Conserve space in your home with this Interior Closet Aluminum Sliding Door. Designed with a framed edge mirror that provides a continuous handle, it features ball-bearing rollers for smooth operation. By utilizing a heavier gauge frame and fitting a rubber gasket between the mirror and the frame, it creates a door that feels solid and secure as you open and close it, giving the user peace of mind. The door's white trim blends with a range of styles.