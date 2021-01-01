From grisham
Grisham 36 in. x 80 in. 309 Series White Prehung Heritage Steel Security Door, Powder Coated White
The Grisham Heritage 309 Series 36 in. x 80 in. Steel White Prehung Security Door is built for security as well as aesthetic appeal. It offers a detailed design in 16-Gauge steel, pre-hinged yet reversible for flexible installation options. It has tamper-resistant hinges and a Slimline dead-bolt lock is included for enhanced security. The door is sealed with a protective powder-coat finish for durability. Color: Powder Coated White.