Krosswood Doors 36 in. x 80 in. 3/4 6-Lite with Beveled Glass Right Hand Grey Stain Douglas Fir Prehung Front Door Right Sidelite
The Krosswood Douglas Fir 3/4 6-Lite with Beveled Glass is made with quality and beauty at every step. It is constructed with high strength Douglas Fir wood for lasting performance and comes with matching sidelite. Customize your door by selecting from our different sizes and stain options to make it your own masterpiece. Color: Grey Stain.