Giant Art 36 in. x 72 in. "Moon Tide I" by Grace Popp Canvas Wall Art, Blue

Giant artworks creates stunning focal points. It gives a wow factor to any room dcor. All you need is a large bold piece of art to give an instant stylish upgrade. Because of its dimensions, we have patented a clever solution to allow huge canvas prints into your home easily. We include ready to assemble tool free stretchers that will enable you to assemble effortlessly. All Giant Art prints are made from highest quality Eco-friendly materials for crisp, well defined, luxurious reproduction. Highest quality inkjet printing. Poly-cotton canvas for crisp definition. Archival light-fade resistant inks. Mirror edge over 1.5 deep aluminium stretcher bars. Includes a patented ready to assemble stretching system and hardware to mount. Color: Blue.