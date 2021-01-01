From nedia home
Nedia Home 36 in. x 72 in. Heavy Duty Coco Black Thin Double Picture Frame, Plain Door Mat, Natural Tan
Advertisement
Place this heavy duty doormat at your doorway to clean off your shoes before entering your home. The doormat features a hand-stenciled design that offers a warm invitation to guests. With a near 2 in. pile height, this doormat provides an elegant addition to your doorway. Handmade and constructed from 100% coir fiber, this durable doormat withstands outdoor conditions easily and removes dirt from the bottoms of shoes to prevent tracking dirt across indoor flooring. Color: Natural Tan.