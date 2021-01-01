From gibraltar building products
Gibraltar Building Products 36-in x 33-in Silver Round Top Steel Gable Vent | BH24-1/8
Designed to provide maximum airflow into the attic, this roof dormer vent has a crimp less face and eliminates the need for sealant or solder. 1-Piece galvanized steel construction and lightweight, with louver blades to deflect rain or snow. 1/8 inch galvanized wire mesh over the 12 in x 9 in rough opening prevents birds and large insects from entering attic space. Adequate attic ventilation prolongs the life of the roof and overall structure and lowers utility bills year long. Meets FHA requirements. Gibraltar Building Products 36-in x 33-in Silver Round Top Steel Gable Vent | BH24-1/8