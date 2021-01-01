eModernDecor 36 in. x 21 in. x 10 in. 16-Gauge Stainless Steel Farmhouse Apron 50/50 Flat Front Double Bowl Kitchen Sink, Silver

Renovate your aging kitchen with our Premium 16-Gauge Stainless Steel Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sinks! The 36 in. x 21 in. x 10 in. Farmhouse Apron 50/50 Flat Front Double Bowl Sink is composed of heavy-duty 16-Gauge Stainless Steel that lengthens the product lifespan of the kitchen sink. This stunning Farmhouse Apron Sink features a 50/50 Flat Front Double Bowl protected by Brushed Stainless Steel Finish to provide a contemporary touch. All sides of our Farmhouse Apron Sinks are covered entirely by Stainless Steel, allowing you to install the sink in 3 different ways: Under-Mount, Flush-Mount or Built-Up. The sink’s thick undercoating and sound dampening pads absorb loud noises and vibration when using of the kitchen sink. 15 mm Radius Corners are formed in order to create a larger bowl surface area and for easy cleaning. The sinks 3.5 in. drain opening is compatible with standard garbage disposals. The Apron Sink is certified under cUPC and covered by the Limited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty (USA only). Kitchen Strainer is sold separately and is not included. Mounting hardware, installation brackets and cutout template are included. This Farmhouse Apron Flat Front Double Bowl Kitchen Sink is one of our bestselling sinks due to its reasonable price and universal design. The dimensions are as follow: Exterior Size: 36 in. x 21 in. x 10 in. / Left Bowl: 16-1/2 in. x 17-1/2 in. x 10 in. Deep / Right Bowl: 16-1/2 in. x 17-1/2 in. x 10 in. Deep.