From lr home

LR Home Tufted Burnt Orange / Cream 36 in. x 14 in. Geometric Cotton Standard Throw Pillow

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This particular addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is perfectly accented with cream tufted geometric areas and burnt orange features for a pop of color. Prop yourself up in style or just use for eye pleasing interior design. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Orange / Cream.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com