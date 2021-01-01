LR Home Tufted Burnt Orange / Cream 36 in. x 14 in. Geometric Cotton Standard Throw Pillow

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This particular addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is perfectly accented with cream tufted geometric areas and burnt orange features for a pop of color. Prop yourself up in style or just use for eye pleasing interior design. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Orange / Cream.