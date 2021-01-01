From cosmoliving by cosmopolitan

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 36 in. x 12 in. Green Glass Contemporary Wall Decor (Set of 3)

$149.55 on sale
($207.38 save 28%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Create an excellent focal point on your walls paired with some cute accent tables, and level up your home with this amazing wall décor. It makes a great centerpiece over your sofa or in your dining room. Add vibrance and color to neutral-toned walls with these wall décor set. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Hang with 2 back keyhole hooks on each panel. Each set contains 3 wall decor pieces. Contemporary design. Hang with 2 back keyhole hooks on each panel.This item comes shipped in one carton. Color: Green.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com